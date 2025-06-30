‘Healthy competition’ can drive England to Euro glory – Ella Toone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England midfielder Ella Toone believes “healthy competition” within the side can push the Lionesses on to glory at the European Women’s Championship this summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side earned a convincing 7-0 victory over Jamaica in their final game before they aim to defend their European crown in Switzerland starting on Saturday against France.

Toone got on the scoresheet in an England shirt for the first time since a 5-1 win over Italy in February 2024 as she netted both the opener and third goal from range.

There has been significant change in the England side since they reached the World Cup final two years ago but Toone is excited about the squad England have at their disposal for this year’s tournament.

She told the England website: “It’s nice to send ourselves off to the Euros in that style.

“I’ve waited a while for another goal in an England shirt and two came today, so obviously I’m really happy with that. But overall, the team performance was great and we’re excited now going into the Euros.

“We’ve got a very talented squad, a very exciting group, and for us, we’re going to take each game as it comes, we’re going to step out and give our all as we always do, and hopefully we can make the nation proud.

“There’s so much talent, there’s players who have been to tournaments, players who are going to their first, and no matter what role I have in the tournament I’ll make sure that I give my best for the team – we’ll all be pushing each other and it’s healthy competition.”

Georgia Stanway was also on target at the King Power Stadium on Sunday alongside Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Aggie Beever-Jones and Beth Mead.

The Bayern Munich midfielder missed some of the season through injury but insists she has bounced back stronger.

She said: “I didn’t expect to be having surgery at the end of January, it’s my first injury in about 10 years so I’ve had a good innings. Maybe it happened for a reason but I’m feeling good, I’m feeling fresh.

“It’s a cliche but I do feel fitter, faster and sharper than I have in a long time. I’ve timed it perfectly.

“But I think today the main focus was just trying to enjoy it. We’ve worked hard in training and we wanted to get those actions into the game today.”