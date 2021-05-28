Is football about to finally come home this summer? Gareth Southgate is all set to pick the final 26 players he hopes will do it for England at Euro 2020.

The rearranged tournament kicks off on 11 June with the Three Lions hoping to go one or two better than they did in Russia three years ago when they fell so agonisingly at the semi-final stage.

Expectations are high this time around with Southgate able to pick from one of the most talented groups of players in a generation. So who will he choose? And who will be left behind?

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold make the cut at right-back? Who will back up the injured Harry Maguire in the middle of defence? Will Jordan Henderson be fit enough? Should Jack Grealish start?

The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney, who will be covering England this summer, will be on hand to answer all of those questions and more from 5pm on Tuesday.

For free, exclusive analysis from our chief football writers sent direct to your inbox every week sign up to our football newsletter by clicking here

Simply register to submit your question in the comments below, and join us live on this page at 5pm as Miguel tackles as many as he can. Your comments won’t appear live on the site until he’s able to answer them.