Gareth Southgate has finalised his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 with seven players cut from the provisional group selected last week.

Mason Greenwood was ruled out by Manchester United with injury on Tuesday morning, while Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins have been left out by Southgate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was controversially dropped by Southgate for England’s March internationals, has been included, meaning England will take four recognised right-backs to the tournament.

Ward-Prowse is somewhat of a surprise omission, having featured regularly under Southgate, while Lingard’s outstanding form had persuaded many that he warranted a place in the squad. Jude Bellingham is the youngest member of the squad, with the Borussia Dortmund teenager due to turn 18 during the tournament.

Aaron Ramsdale is the goalkeeper to miss out while young centre-backs Ben Godfrey and Ben White, who both received maiden call-ups to the provisional squad, are also excluded, with Southgate previously suggesting their selection had been a longer-term “investment for the future”.

Southgate confirmed that aside from Greenwood, the six players who will not be taken to the tournament will still feature in England’s upcoming friendlies against Austria and Romania.

Southgate’s side will face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with all three games to be played at Wembley.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).