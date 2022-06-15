Steph Houghton has been left out of England’s final 23-player squad for this summer’s home Euros.

Lucy Staniforth, Katie Zelem, Niamh Charles and Sandy MacIver are the others from the provisional 28-strong group omitted by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.

Houghton, England’s captain at their last three major tournaments, has not played since January due to an Achilles issue, for which she underwent surgery in February.

Jill Scott and Fran Kirby are two out of action towards the end of the season to get the nod from Wiegman, who named Leah Williamson as her skipper for the tournament in April.

The news comes on the eve of England’s first of three warm-up matches, against Belgium at Molineux - the team then play Holland at Elland Road and Switzerland in Zurich before opening the tournament by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on 6 July.

The door is not entirely closed at this stage for those left out of the 23 - changes can be made to the squad until 26 June.

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “I am excited by what is possible for this group.

“We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands. The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish.

“This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.

“Making the final selection is always difficult because we know the talent and commitment of every single player.

“All 28 players have all been superb on and off the pitch, since I started (last September). I am certain those we have had to disappoint will give everything to support us and be ready if called upon.

“Of course, we hope to avoid any setbacks before we start against Austria but we know where we can turn in case we need a replacement.

“Togetherness is a big part of what we are all about and from every player in the squad to my superb support team, and with the strong backing of everyone at the FA and our fans, we are committed to make it a summer to remember.”

England Euro 2022 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)