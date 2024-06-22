Watch live: England face questions after Euro 2024 draw with Denmark

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as England hold a press conference at the their Euro 2024 team base on Saturday, 22 June, as they prepare to face Slovenia in their final Group C match next week.

It comes after Gareth Southgate’s side faced criticism for their performances against Serbia and Denmark.

The team has picked up four points from two games following a 1-0 win against Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Criticism has stemmed from England's defending deep against Serbia and struggling to impose themselves during the Denmark clash.

The performances prompted former England captain Alan Shearer to declare he believes Southgate’s side have looked “confused” at the tournament.

Speaking on the BBC, he said: “They look confused to me as players as to when and how to go and the timing of it – where they want to press the opposition.

“At the minute in the first two games and certainly (against Denmark) it’s far too easy for the opposition.”

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has said he believes England are so desperate to end a 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy they are putting too much pressure on themselves.

“We are all so desperate to win, to be leaders, to go out there and give people memories for lifetimes and sometimes I maybe feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves where we could just go out there and let it just take care of ourselves,” he explained.