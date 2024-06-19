Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Gareth Southgate hold a press conference ahead of England’s Euro 2024 Group C match against Denmark.

The Three Lions beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game but were left holding on at the end, and Southgate will likely be looking for a bit more from his players on Thursday night.

He could also offer some early team news, with striker Ollie Watkins - an unused substitute in the opener - hoping for the chance to play.

The Aston Villa star was selected for the finals fresh from his best ever season, having scored 19 Premier League goals and provided a competition-high 13 assists.

“I don’t enjoy being on the bench, I’m not going to lie. But I don’t think any player is happy to sit there and just watch their team,” Watkins said.

“But I know my qualities and I’ll be ready when I get the opportunity.”

Captain Harry Kane, of course, is usually the first name on the team sheet, meaning Watkins has to serve as back-up alongside Brentford striker Ivan Toney.