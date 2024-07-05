Support truly

Watch live as England manager Gareth Southgate and Jordan Pickford hold press conference ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena.

Southgate has already said his team have to be “ready to go right to the depths again” in Saturday’s crunch fixture.

The eyes of the nation will be focused on Dusseldorf as the Euro 2020 runners-up continue their quest to go one better by taking on the side 19th in Fifa’s world rankings.

England are fifth in those standings but have yet to show those standards in Germany, where they topped Group C in unconvincing fashion before narrowly avoiding humiliation last weekend.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner took the last-16 clash against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 triumph and quarter-final clash against the Swiss.

Bellingham has been cleared to play in Saturday’s match after being given a suspended one-match ban and a fine for a gesture he made in the win against Slovakia.