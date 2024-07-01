Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England is set to face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after Jude Bellingham dramatically saved Gareth Southgate’s team with an overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.

England was on the brink of a major upset, leading for much of the game after Ivan Schranz’s early goal.

Southgate’s position was in jeopardy, but his decision to stick with his core players paid off as they transformed a potential defeat into a crucial victory, keeping England’s dreams alive.

Bellingham’s spectacular overhead kick in the 95th minute sent the match into extra time, where captain Harry Kane gave England the lead. The Three Lions then held firm to advance to the quarter-finals.

But pundits were less than impressed with England’s performance, with boos frequently echoing across the stadium. And while others called for revolution at half-time, Southgate sent the same side out again – much to the disappointment of commentators and fans alike.

So who should start against Switzerland on Saturday? And what do you think needs to change for this England team to click?

What do you make of Southgate’s tactics? Is it possible for England to win by playing the style of football that has got them this far through the tournament?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

