England players booed as they take the knee ahead of friendly with Romania

England players were once again booed by some of their own supporters when they took the knee before Sunday’s final Euro 2020 warm-up friendly against Romania

The Three Lions welcomed back fans for the first time in 18 months on Wednesday, when the anti-racism stance was jeered by a pocket of the crowd before being drowned out by cheers ahead of the game against Austria.

Gareth Southgate spoke to his players about the incident ahead of Sunday’s return to Middlesbrough saying on the eve of the match that “we feel more than ever determined to take the knee” at the Euros.

England v Romania – International Friendly – Riverside Stadium (PA Wire)

England issued a social media plea for fans to support players taking the knee ahead of the friendly against Romania, but yet again a number of them showed their opposition to the gesture.

Boos were heard around the Riverside Stadium, whereas others applauded to show their support of the players’ show of solidarity against social and racial injustice.

England’s starting line-up all kneeled, with all but two of Romania players doing the same.