England will not play against Russia in any international fixture for the “foreseeable future” out of solidarity with Ukraine, the FA has said.

In a strong statement, the FA said: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Czech Republic followed Sweden and Poland in announcing they would not play Russia.

Poland were due to meet Russia in a World Cup qualifying play-off next month, with the winner advancing to face either Sweden or the Czechs.

The refusal of the three nations to play the fixtures effectively leaves world governing body FIFA to decide whether to grant Russia clear passage to the World Cup finals or bar the nation entirely.

