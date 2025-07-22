From France loss to nailbiting knockout wins – England’s path to Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are through to the final of Euro 2025.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to Sunday’s showpiece in Basel.

July 5, Group D: France 2 England 1

The Lionesses’ title defence got off to a poor start as goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore in quick succession in the latter stages of the first half put France on course for a deserved win. Keira Walsh’s superb late strike did not alter the outcome.

July 9, Group D: England 4 Netherlands 0

Lauren James scored twice as a much-improved England got their campaign up and running. Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also got on the scoresheet in a commanding display that revived hope of reaching the last eight.

July 13, Group D: England 6 Wales 1

Sarina Wiegman’s side powered into the knockout stages with an emphatic victory that confirmed Wales’ elimination. Stanway put them on course with a penalty before Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo made it 4-0 at half-time. Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones added to the tally either side of a Hannah Cain consolation.

July 17, Quarter-final: Sweden 2 England 2 (after extra time, won 3-2 on penalties)

England survived a nail-biting penalty shoot-out after hauling themselves back from the brink of defeat. Late goals from Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang forced extra time before the drama of an extraordinary spot-kick battle. Just five penalties were scored from 14 taken and Sweden were twice one kick away from victory, but luck was with the Lionesses.

July 22, Semi-final: England 2 Italy 1 (after extra time)

Again England started slowly and were behind at half-time to Barbara Bonansea’s thumping finish after a defensive lapse. Agyemang equalised to force extra time and then hit the bar with a superb lob before fellow substitute Chloe Kelly had a penalty saved but followed up to score.