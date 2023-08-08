Today at the World Cup: Colombia and France progress to quarter-finals

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colombia beat Jamaica in their last-16 tie to set up a quarter-final against England, with France then brushing aside Morocco to secure a date with co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup.

The matches completed the last-16 fixtures, with attention next turning to the quarter-finals which get under way on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at Tuesday.

Colombia out to hunt Lionesses

Colombia set up a quarter-final clash with England as they edged past Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne thanks to Catalina Usme’s effort early in the second half.

The decisive moment in the battle between two of the tournament’s surprise packages came when Usme beat Rebecca Spencer with a composed finish in the 51st minute.

Jamaica, making their maiden appearance in the knockout rounds, hit the post seconds later through Jody Brown, with Colombia’s Leicy Santos then doing the same late on as the South Americans moved into the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history.

James apologises to Alozie

Lauren James apologised to Michelle Alozie for standing on the back of the Nigeria defender, earning the England forward a red card towards the end of normal time in the Lionesses’ last-16 victory on Monday.

In response to a tweet from Alozie, James posted: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

Allez Les Bleues

France ended Morocco’s historic campaign by cruising to a 4-0 triumph in Adelaide against Morocco, the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament at 72nd in the world, who had been among the competition debutants this summer.

The job was all but done by the interval thanks to a quickfire first-half treble from world number five-ranked France, with Kadidiatou Diani opening the scoring before providing assists for Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer.

Morocco, managed by former France international Reynald Pedros, had a less torrid time of it after the break but conceded again in the 70th minute when Le Sommer headed home.

Nigeria’s next fight

Having bowed out of the tournament to England on penalties on Monday, Nigeria are now embarking on another fight in the form of a pay dispute with their federation.

World players’ union FIFPRO said in a statement on their behalf: “The Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the NFF for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue to do so afterwards.

“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.”

What’s next?

Quarter-final: Spain v Netherlands (Friday, 0200)Quarter-final: Japan v Sweden (Friday, 0830)