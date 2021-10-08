England train on Andorra’s artificial surface ahead of World Cup qualifier

England got a feel for Andorra’s artificial pitch as Gareth Southgate’s side trained ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

The road to Qatar continues this weekend against the side ranked 156th in the world at the Estadi Nacional.

Nothing other than a comfortable England win is expected against Andorra but the surface could provide a headache for Southgate’s side.

Wales raged about the plastic pitch after a European Championship qualifier in 2014, with Gareth Bale saying it was “by far the worst (pitch) I’ve ever played on”.

The Andorran Football Federation said it was improved last year to what an official called a “hybrid surface” but it remains to be seen whether Southgate alters his selections with the pitch in mind.

All 24 players trained in the Pyrenees on Friday lunchtime, although Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins did some individual work.