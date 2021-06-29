England vs Germany player ratings: Raheem Sterling shines again as Three Lions progress at Euro 2020

Jordan Pickford - 8 out of 10

Continues to have an impressive tournament. Save from Werner was important, snuffing out Germany’s only real opening of the first half. Big hand tipped over Havertz’s shot in the second half.

Kyle Walker - 7 out of 10

Adapted to the third centre-back role despite a lack of recent practice. In constant communication with Trippier to control the runs of Werner.

John Stones - 6 out of 10

Read several searching passes well and covered Germany’s attempts to counter as the central figure in the three-man defence.

Harry Maguire - 8 out of 10

Solid. An authoritative presence in both boxes but needs to test the goalkeeper more on set-pieces, as has been the story at Manchester United for a while.

Kieran Trippier - 7 out of 10

Too deep to start with but pushed up after the early exchanges, not only offering an outlet on the right but helping shore up the midfield.

Kalvin Phillips - 7 out of 10

Robust in the tackle, sometimes a little too robust. More adventurous in his passing than Rice and even looked to break forward on occasion.

Declan Rice - 6 out of 10

Had to pick his moments to press his opposite numbers in Germany’s midfield and did that well enough after a shaky first 10 minutes.

Luke Shaw - 8 out of 10

Would always be important, as the wing-back with the most license to attack. Like Trippier, started too deep but began to take up advanced position and produced an inch-perfect cross for the opening goal.

Bukayo Saka - 7 out of 10

Retained his place to some surprise but not cowed by the occasion one bit. Direct running at Germany’s defence lifted England out their early slumber but faded as time went on.

Harry Kane - 6 out of 10

Let’s be honest, for the most part he was worryingly peripheral, and the heavy touch when one-on-one against Neuer at the end of the first half summed his tournament so far. Does any of that matter now, after that goal and that moment? Hopefully not.

Raheem Sterling - 8 out of 10

England’s most consistently threatening presence throughout. The run to create Kane’s chance was exactly what England lacked first half. The timing of the run for the finish was instinctive.