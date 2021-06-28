England vs Germany ‘Ask Me Anything’ live from Wembley ahead of Euro 2020 clash

England’s next hotly anticipated match is taking place on Tuesday evening as they take on Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

The two old rivals are set to face off again for the first time in a competitive game since the 2010 World Cup with a place in the tournament quarter-finals the prize.

England topped Group D after opening with a win over Croatia before an underwhelming draw with Scotland in their second outing. The Three Lions then secured top spot with the win over Czech Republic in the final group stage game.

Germany ended second in the dangerous Group F behind France but ahead of Portugal. They lost to the world champions first up before thrashing Portugal in Munich. They twice went behind against group minnows Hungary before a late Leon Goretzka goal finally earned a draw and passage to the knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate is bullish ahead of Tuesday’s game against Die Mannschaft, insisting his side’s past defeats are irrelevant: “I don’t need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them. Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it’s not something we’re speaking to them about. This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.”

As the clash edges closer the questions around the game’s variables naturally grow.

