Is England U21s v Germany U21s on TV? How to watch European Under-21 Championships game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Under-21s have gotten off to a decent start in their European Under-21s Championship campaign. Lee Carsley’s side have won one and drawn one from their first two fixtures and sit second in Group B.

They now face Germany in their final group game knowing that a victory would propel them to the top of the group and send them safely through to the next round. In theory, the team should already have enough points to get through and only a large victory for Slovenia over Czechia would send them out of the tournament should Germany prove victorious on Wednesday evening.

The Germans have impressed with two wins from two. A 3-0 triumph over Slovenia followed up with a 4-2 beating of Czechia sent them to the top of the group.

With their quarter-final place secured, manager Antoino di Salvo could decide to rest players ahead of the crucial knockout rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is England U21s vs Germany U21s?

England U21s take on Germany U21s in a crucial Group B clash at the Stadion pod Zoborom in Slovakia on Wednesday 18 June.

How can I watch it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST and will be broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

England U21s vs Germany U21s team news

Lee Carsley has a full squad to select from but may decide to switch things up in pursuit of more aggression in the final third. The boss admitted to being ‘frustrated’ by England’s start against Slovakia and will want to begin the match strongly against Germany. He is one for consistency though so the starting XI may not change too much.

Predicted line-ups

England U21s XI: Beadle; Quansah, Creswell, Hackney, Livramento; Gray, Anderson, Elliott; McAtee, Rowe, Hutchinson

Germany U21s XI: Atubolu; Collins, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Nebel, Martel, Reitz; Gruda, Tresoldi, Woltenmade

Odds

England U21s to win - 6/4

Draw - 12/5

Germany U21s to win - 17/10

Odds via Bet365

Prediction

Germany are on an unbeaten run in their last 17 matches across all competitions and have already scored seven goals in two games at these Euros.

That is the most of any side and with England struggling in the final third they are the favourites to go on and win the game. Should Lee Carsley’s men manage to score first though things could get interesting but the Germans should have enough quality to take the win.

England U21s 1-3 Germany U21s.