Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A failed experiment, which will doubtless lead to the first calls over whether that should be said of Lee Carsley. The interim England manager lost his first senior international in what was just his third game. The 2-1 home defeat to Greece was all the worse since the brilliant Vangelis Pavlidis scored both of their goals to show Carsley the value of a forward on a night when he took the historic step to go without one.

A line that goes from Dixie Dean through Jimmy Greaves and up to Harry Kane was broken, for a false nine that will instead bring talk of a false dawn.

Another little twist on the night was that Jude Bellingham did score England’s only goal, but that after he had been moved back from the forward position after a formation that clearly failed. Carsley was no doubt doing his own thing - how else to describe this approach? - but he still looked like he was appealing to popular sentiment by putting all his stars in the same side. Bellingham merely led a strange team that also included Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. None of them performed close to their club level as it just didn’t work. Little about the team did.

This is maybe where there is a touch more concern than just as regards the sheer concentration of talent in the line-up. Carsley trying this approach once was fair enough, and where better to give a competitive test than in a mere Nations League game where you have already won twice. England could maybe have done with more forgiving opponents than Greece, though. They were up for it, and clearly emotionally emboldened by the tragic passing of former international George Baldock. Before getting into the tactical and technical discussion, it is worth recognising how touching it was that the Greek players had tears in their eyes when celebrating Pavlidis’ goals.

Those strikes didn’t just come from the formation, though. They came from something that has been a more concerning characteristic from Carsley’s team, that is a porousness at the centre. Both Ireland and Finland created chances in those initial wins, and Greece did much more than that here.

There were moments when they were getting through England so easily that it led to sheer panic in the defence, with accomplished defenders ending up desperately trying to kick the ball while prone the ground. Both of the Pavlidis goals came from this, looking so similar, albeit with both being crowned by classic striker’s finishes.

open image in gallery Greece celebrate ( Getty Images )

It was remarkable, especially for a team and a manager who is supposed to be about tactical control. The tone had nevertheless been set by Jordan Pickford coming out to almost immediately give the ball away, before flapping at a corner. The goalkeeper was spared by Levi Colwill’s initial clearance and then the offside flag. Greece just kept coming, though. They sensed something was on.

That was because England’s stars were so off it. While this wasn’t all about the formation, it’s impossible not to focus on it.

It got so extreme, with England so lacking in control or balance, that it was hard not to muse whether it was one of those Jose Mourinho line-ups that is part political point. Will anyone ever ask Carsley about playing all of the star attackers again?

Well, probably. It will likely only take one dull half for the clamour to start, and even this display should be caveated with the fact this was just one game and it was these players in just one approach. Carsley could reasonably say he could just try it again in a completely different configuration.

Some problems were obvious, though. Foden and Bellingham again got in each other’s way, in situations that looked such a repetition from the summer. That was despite Bellingham playing in that different role as a false nine. It was maybe no surprise he got his goal when he was moved back.

open image in gallery Saka went off injured and Foden was anonymous ( Getty Images )

Palmer meanwhile may be one of the most tactically versatile players in England for his technique and game intelligence, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a waste putting him in this midfield role. It led to the most conspicuous element of England’s performance. That was a huge gap in the centre of the pitch, and often between the attackers.

After years when Southgate teams were criticised for not having enough creativity, Carsley here went too far in the other direction. His team were crying out for more of Southgate’s order.

Carsley did eventually introduce it, and it was ironic - and maybe someway logical - that one of England’s most expansive ever formations actually finished up as something closer to a traditional 4-4-2.

That defensive porousness still remained, though. Greece had a goal-line clearance, the initial Pavlidis goal, and three goals disallowed. It was all building to something, and that wasn’t Carsley conjuring an intervention to make the job his.

Greece were instead going to make the night theirs. By the 93rd minute, the same issues played out, as the same forward scored. It was no less than Greece deserved. It will raise the first big questions over whether Carsley should get a job that looked like it was his to take.