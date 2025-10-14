Harry Kane double leads England to World Cup with rout of Latvia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane helped fire England to World Cup qualification after a 5–0 win against Latvia on a night Thomas Tuchel was teased by fans.

Captain Kane returned from injury to score two first-half goals and continue his goal glut amid a remarkable start to the season, now with 21 goals in 13 games for club and country.

The two in Riga, which took his international tally to 76 and came after Anthony Gordon’s classy opener, ensured Tuchel’s side will be in North America next summer, becoming the first European team to qualify.

An own goal from Maksims Tonisevs and a late Eberechi Eze strike made it a night to remember in Riga.

Tuchel has done the first part of his job in getting England to the tournament and if they continue the upward trajectory shown in the last three matches, they will be contenders to win it, with the German facing the prospect of becoming the man to finally end 60 years of hurt.

That would certainly be enough to get him back in the good books of England fans, who teased him throughout the evening.

Taunts of “we sing when we want”, “are we loud enough for you?” and a range of others came after the German criticised the Wembley atmosphere during Thursday’s friendly against Wales. Former England international Gary Neville was also on the receiving end following his recent comments about “middle-aged white men”.

There were scenes of unified celebrations at the end, though, as England, who have won all six of their Group K qualifiers without conceding a goal, secured qualification for their eighth successive World Cup.

Kane, who had a goal disallowed for offside after just 43 seconds, could have started the fun in the sixth minute as he flashed an effort wide at the near post after good work from Gordon down the left.

Gordon looked England’s best attacking outlet and he delivered a brilliant piece of quality to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

John Stones sent him clear down the left and he cut inside to beat one man, shifted the ball across another and then curled into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

England doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time and there was a sense of inevitability about it as Kane came to the party.

The ball fell kindly to him after a clearance hit Bukayo Saka and he drilled in a low effort from 20 yards for his 75th international goal.

Number 76 came in first-half injury time as he converted a penalty, which was awarded after VAR spotted a shirt-pull on him at a corner.

England had done the heavy lifting and went in search of more goals after the break.

Their fourth came in the 56th minute when Djed Spence’s wicked cross bounced off Tonisevs’ leg and into the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ensured he kept a ninth successive clean sheet with a flying save from Eduards Daskevics’ shot.

Kane was then denied a hat-trick when a clever corner routine saw him pull away to the edge of the area to receive the ball but his shot was saved by the legs of Krisjanis Zviedris.

Eze completed the scoring in the 86th minute when he glided into the area and found the bottom corner.