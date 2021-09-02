England are back and look to take the positives from Euro 2020 after falling in the final to Italy at Wembley.

The Three Lions were undone on penalties by the Azzurri, but Gareth Southgate’s side are young enough to come again at next year’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s been a comfortable group for England so far, with nine points from nine available.

But this game could be the toughest game of the group, with Hungary holding the world champions France and Germany at Euro 2020, while Portugal only escaped with a late win in Budapest at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match is

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

You can live stream the match on the ITV Hub here.

What is the team news?

RB Leipzig starlet Dominik Szoboszlai is back for Hungary, while Adam Nagy is suspended. David Siger and Filip Helander are out, with Loic Nego unavailable due to Covid, while Gergo Lovrencsics (ankle) is also on the sidelines.

Patrick Bamford will hope to make his debut and take advantage with Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not in the squad. Injuries and illness deny Gareth Southgate of Phil Foden, Ben White and Dean Henderson. Ben Chilwell has been omitted from the squad due to his lack of games for Chelsea due to Marcos Alonso's good form.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka will compete for the final spot in the attacking third with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Latest Odds

Hungary 7/1

Draw 16/5

England 2/5

Predicted XIs

Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Schafer, Kleinhisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Szalai, Sallai.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Prediction

Hungary gave an excellent account of themselves in Euro 2020's group of death, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the tournament but will provide a constant threat and like England, Marco Rossi's side are unbeaten in Group I. Still, they face a test to maintain that record. Expect a narrow England win, like those we saw during the summer. Hungary 0-1 England.