England are back in action for the first time since the crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

They continue qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate’s side built to peak in the years ahead.

It’s been a comfortable start for the Three Lions, who have three wins from three games in Group I.

But a trip to Hungary could prove to be the trickiest match of the group stage, with Marco Rossi’s side impressing at home in Budapest with draws against world champions France and Germany, while Portugal required a dramatic late finish inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo to earn three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match is

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

You can live stream the match on the ITV Hub here.

What is the team news?

RB Leipzig starlet Dominik Szoboszlai is back for Hungary, while Adam Nagy is suspended. David Siger and Filip Helander are out, with Loic Nego unavailable due to Covid, while Gergo Lovrencsics (ankle) is also on the sidelines.

Patrick Bamford will hope to make his debut and take advantage with Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not in the squad. Injuries and illness deny Gareth Southgate of Phil Foden, Ben White and Dean Henderson. Ben Chilwell has been omitted from the squad due to his lack of games for Chelsea due to Marcos Alonso's good form.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka will compete for the final spot in the attacking third with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Latest Odds

Hungary 7/1

Draw 16/5

England 2/5

Predicted XIs

Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Schafer, Kleinhisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Szalai, Sallai.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Prediction

Hungary gave an excellent account of themselves in Euro 2020's group of death, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the tournament but will provide a constant threat and like England, Marco Rossi's side are unbeaten in Group I. Still, they face a test to maintain that record. Expect a narrow England win, like those we saw during the summer. Hungary 0-1 England.