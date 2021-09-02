International football is back with World Cup 2022 qualification resuming and England have the task of shaking off a Euro 2020 hangover.

Gareth Southgate’s side impressed on the way to the final against Italy, but went down on penalties at Wembley.

But the group appears set to peak in the years ahead and a place at Qatar 2022 already looks likely with three wins from three games so far.

Hungary could present a tough test though, with Marco Rossi’s side giving Germany a scare in the final game of their group at Euro 2020, while France were also held, leaving the Magyars in fourth but with their pride intact.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match is

How can I watch it?

The World Cup Qualifier will be shown on ITV 1 and the ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

You can live stream the match on the ITV Hub here.

What is the team news?

RB Leipzig starlet Dominik Szoboszlai is back for Hungary, while Adam Nagy is suspended. David Siger and Filip Helander are out, with Loic Nego unavailable due to Covid, while Gergo Lovrencsics (ankle) is also on the sidelines.

Patrick Bamford will hope to make his debut and take advantage with Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin not in the squad. Injuries and illness deny Gareth Southgate of Phil Foden, Ben White and Dean Henderson. Ben Chilwell has been omitted from the squad due to his lack of games for Chelsea due to Marcos Alonso's good form.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka will compete for the final spot in the attacking third with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Latest Odds

Hungary 7/1

Draw 16/5

England 2/5

Predicted XIs

Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Schafer, Kleinhisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Szalai, Sallai.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Prediction

Hungary gave an excellent account of themselves in Euro 2020's group of death, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stages. Dominik Szoboszlai missed the tournament but will provide a constant threat and like England, Marco Rossi's side are unbeaten in Group I. Still, they face a test to maintain that record. Expect a narrow England win, like those we saw during the summer. Hungary 0-1 England.