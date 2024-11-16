Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Interim boss Lee Carsley says his focus remains on getting England back into the top tier of the Nations League as he prepares for a final game in charge on Sunday before the arrival of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

England host the Republic of Ireland at Wembley looking to secure top spot in Group B2 following an impressive 3-0 win away in Greece on Thursday.

Carsley – temporarily promoted from the Under-21s following the departure of Gareth Southgate – has warned against any complacency as England look to finish the job in hand before attentions turn towards a World Cup qualifying campaign under German coach Tuchel.

“In terms of the future, my priority is making sure that we get the job done tomorrow,” Carsley said.

“Fully respectful of Ireland and the strengths that they have, so we have to make sure that we approach the game properly.”

Carsley confirmed England had suffered a 10th withdrawal of the November meet up after Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa went off with a hip complaint in Athens.

“He has been assessed by the medical team. The scan results are back and now he’ll go back to Villa this afternoon,” Carsley said. “Like I said, we won’t take any risk on any of the players so – apart from Ezri – we’re in good condition.”

England captain Harry Kane says his apparent criticism of the raft of withdrawals for this month’s international camp was aimed at clubs and not his team-mates.

“All the players try and give their best whenever they come with England, I know it’s a really tough stage of the season,” the Bayern Munich forward said.

“Whoever is in the squad is the most important thing. Whatever we have here is all we can work with. Going forward there are always going to be injuries, it is just whoever is with the squad is ready to make a difference.”

open image in gallery Harry Kane will start against Ireland on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

On the traction his comments got, Kane added: “I didn’t expect it to get as much coverage as it did. The November camp has always been difficult – you’re in the heart of a lot of games.

“So it’s just my opinion that it is really important after a major championship, where September, October, November camps are really important in a year ahead to the World Cup.

“These are the camps as well where you build that culture and that togetherness that lead you into a World Cup. It was just a reminder that it’s really, really special to play for England.”

Carsley confirmed after the win against Greece that Kane would start against the Republic, having been surprisingly named among the substitutes in Athens.

“It’s not the first time I have been a sub for England. Since Lee has been in charge, I have only played one game per camp,” Kane said.

“I always want to start every game, I have never shied away from that, we’re in a tough stage of the season. But whenever called upon, I will always give my all for the team, whether it’s off the bench or starting, I will always give my ultimate effort.”