Spot-kicks, saves, celebrations and Sterling: Euro 2020 in pictures

Euro 2020 concludes as England take on Italy in the final on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tournament’s memorable moments in images.

Harry Kane scored the winning goal as England beat Denmark in extra time to reach the final (PA Wire)

Manager Gareth Southgate has been the inspiration behind England's success (PA Wire)

Kane (centre) was also on target in a memorable last-16 victory over Germany (PA Wire)

It was a far cry from Kane's subdued performance in the group game against Scotland (PA Wire)

Raheem Sterling, here celebrating his winning goal against the Czech Republic, has been a key player for England (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire was among the goalscorers against Ukraine in Rome (PA Wire)

Jorginho (right) casually rolled home the winning spot-kick as Italy beat Spain in a semi-final penalty shoot-out (PA Wire)

Roberto Mancini has been the man behind Italy's run to the final (PA Wire)

The return of fans in significant numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease has brought vibrancy to the tournament (PA Wire)

Scotland fans made plenty of noise at Wembley for their group game against England (PA Wire)

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall had a moment to forget when he was beaten from long range by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (PA Wire)

Callum McGregor (left) scored Scotland's only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Croatia (PA Wire)

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal against the Scots in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Wales reached the last 16 with an impressive win over Turkey in Baku, Aaron Ramsey scoring their opening goal (PA Wire)

Gareth Bale was unable to work his magic as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark (PA Wire)

Denmark's run to the last four was fuelled by emotion after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game. Kasper Schmeichel celebrated with gusto after the last-16 win over Wales (PA Wire)

Spain ended Croatia's run with a 5-3 victory in the last 16 (AP)

Kevin De Bruyne's tournament ended as Belgium were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals (AP)

Jurgen Sommer made the crucial save as Switzerland produced a shock to beat world champions France on penalties (AP)