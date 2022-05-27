San Siro to host England’s Nations League fixture against Italy

Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Friday 27 May 2022 11:05
The San Siro in Milan will host England’s Nations League clash with Italy in September (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

England’s Nations League clash away to Italy in September will take place at the San Siro, the reigning European champions have announced.

The two sides meet next month at Molineux in a game that will be played behind closed doors following the trouble in and around Wembley as Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 last summer.

The Three Lions have four Nations League Group A3 fixtures in June, facing Hungary in Budapest – again in an empty stadium – before travelling to Munich to play Germany.

Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two games will then be hosted in Wolverhampton as the reverse fixture with Hungary follows on from the Italy clash.

The remaining two group-stage ties will take place in September, with England now knowing they will face Italy in Milan on September 23 before rounding out the group against Germany at Wembley three days later.

It will be just the second time England have played at the San Siro – home of both Inter and AC Milan – following a 2-2 friendly draw in May 1939.

