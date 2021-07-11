Jordan Pickford - 8 out of 10

Calmer than against Denmark and it made a difference. Important save from Chiesa just after the hour mark and was not to blame for the equaliser. Two fine saves in penalties.

Kyle Walker - 8 out of 10

Again, his recovery pace was crucial. Insigne was Italy’s main outlet and Trippier’s positioning left him vulnerable but Walker locked England’s right-hand side.

John Stones - 6 out of 10

Surprisingly dominant in the air to begin with, knocking much of what Italy threw at him away, but lost his physical battle on the fateful corner.

Harry Maguire - 6 out of 10

An authoritative presence but not as dominant as against Denmark. Passive on Italy’s equaliser, failing to react quickly enough to Bonucci’s run.

Kieran Trippier - 8 out of 10

The only change, and a surprising one, but perfectly suited to the occasion. Showed poise to wait for Shaw’s run before the inch-perfect delivery and was combative thereafter.

Kalvin Phillips - 7 out of 10

Not quite as omnipresent as Rice but as tenacious in the tackle and relentless in his pressing as we have come to expect during this tournament.

Declan Rice - 8 out of 10

Everywhere in the first half, despite being half of a two-man midfield against a three, but his physicality and energy more than made up for it. Bonucci was his man on the corner, though.

Luke Shaw - 8 out of 10

Only the third Englishman to score in a major tournament final. Timing and awareness of his run were excellent, as was his playing out under pressure to start the move.

Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10

Switched out to the right, matching up against the ageing Chiellini, and his direct running at Italy’s backline caused problems at first before influence faded.

Harry Kane - 7 out of 10

Started well as the release valve for England’s direct play, using his body weight to hold up the ball and win fouls, though struggled to do the same after half time.

Mason Mount - 5 out of 10

Like against Denmark, was more useful off the ball than on it. One drive into the box late on but not much else. Could have been stronger with Verratti on the equaliser, too.

-------

Bukayo Saka - 6 out of 10

Effective defensively but that was not what England needed upon his introduction and struggled to provide an outlet. Many will ask why Sancho or Grealish did not come earlier.

Jordan Henderson - 6 out of 10

Plenty of running to keep shape and help England regain some control. Subbed back off before penalties.

Jack Grealish - 6 out of 10

A few moments of danger but not really long enough to impact play.

Marcus Rashford - n/a

Jadon Sancho - n/a