The country is eagerly anticipating the moment England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening.

It represents their first appearance at a men’s major tournament final in over half a century and it bring to end an historic tournament for Gareth Southgate’s side regardless of the result this weekend.

Euro 202 has seen them ease past Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the group with a combined seven points.

Before the Three Lions edged past Germany in the round of 16 and then thrashed Ukraine in Rome, with the historic Wembley semi-final win in extra-time over Denmark securing their place in the showpiece game on Sunday at 8pm.

More than 33 million people are expected to tune in at home, in the pub or even at work to cheer as the national team attempts to win a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

The total audience figure is expected to surge past the 26.7 million seen during the semi-final against Denmark on ITV on Wednesday, which was the largest for a single TV channel.

Of course, ahead of the clash, the ultimate questions is what will the final score be and can England come out being crowned the winners of Euro 2020?

We want to know what you think the score will be as the final whistle blows at Wembley on Sunday night.

All you have to do is put your prediction in the comments section below.

If you’re not already a member, click ‘sign up’ in the comments section to write your answer. We will be closing the reply thread at kick-off.