Watch live as Italy and England fans arrive at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples.

Gareth Southgate has called on his team to harness the pain of recent disappointment as they look to kick off their qualifying campaign with a positive result.

Italy famously beat England on penalties when the two countries met in the final of Euro 2020 back in July 2021, and also beat the Three Lions in a Nations League clash six months ago.

Since then, England also crashed out of the World Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

“Every disappointment is motivation, an opportunity to learn and to grow and, of course, the Euro final is additional motivation to us,” Southgate said ahead of kick-off.

“I am not going to deny that. Is it harder to refresh for a new cycle? No. The way we played in Qatar and then the disappointment of losing in the quarter-final, that generates motivation in itself.”

