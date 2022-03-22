Raheem Sterling accepts royal invite to Jamaica event ahead of England duty

Raheem Sterling will link up with the England squad on Wednesday, having been granted permission to attend an event in Jamaica.

The Manchester City forward, who was born in Kingston, accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge.

He was one of four players called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast who did not train as part of the main group on Tuesday.

Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Sam Johnstone also did not train outside as preparations began for the double header.

Southgate was forced into four alterations to his original squad after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all withdrew.

Jonhstone was recalled alongside Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while there were first senior call-ups for full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters.