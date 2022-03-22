Raheem Sterling accepts royal invite to Jamaica event ahead of England duty
The forward has accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge to the event in Kingston
Raheem Sterling will link up with the England squad on Wednesday, having been granted permission to attend an event in Jamaica.
The Manchester City forward, who was born in Kingston, accepted a personal invite from the Duke of Cambridge.
He was one of four players called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast who did not train as part of the main group on Tuesday.
Declan Rice, Emile Smith Rowe and Sam Johnstone also did not train outside as preparations began for the double header.
Southgate was forced into four alterations to his original squad after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all withdrew.
Jonhstone was recalled alongside Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins, while there were first senior call-ups for full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies