Jarrod Bowen thoroughly deserves his England call-up – Gareth Southgate
Leicester defender James Justin is another new face in the squad for upcoming Nations League matches.
Gareth Southgate says West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen “thoroughly deserves” his first senior England call-up.
Bowen and fellow uncapped player, Leicester defender James Justin, have been included in Southgate’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches.
On Bowen’s inclusion, Southgate said: “Constantly strong performances. We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured.
“He’s a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don’t have to be at an elite academy – experience is a great route to go.
“He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up.”
England are scheduled to play Hungary twice, plus Germany and Italy, between June 4-14.
