Jude Bellingham’s turbulent return to the England starting XI has set off a lively debate in The Independent’s comments section, with readers sharply divided over his attitude, role and impact on Thomas Tuchel’s evolving team.

Many argued that Bellingham’s behaviour – from his reaction to being substituted to the perceived swagger in his play – risks unsettling the wider squad.

Several commenters insisted that no player is bigger than the team and warned that England cannot rely on individual brilliance at the expense of cohesion.

Some even imagined worst-case scenarios, suggesting his temperament could cost England in a high-stakes World Cup knockout match.

Others, however, stressed that England must learn to handle mercurial talent rather than suppress it. They pointed out that world-class players often come with ego, and argued that Bellingham’s quality, versatility and competitive edge remain vital.

There was broad agreement that England looked more balanced once substitutes such as Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford came on, while some thought the team functioned better without Bellingham or Phil Foden in the system Tuchel selected.

Overall, readers were split between those calling for stricter discipline and those urging England to embrace – not tame – their biggest star.

Here’s what you had to say:

England must above all else find a team

Bellingham is a great player but England must above all else find a team, not stuff the pitch with galacticos.

I wasn’t convinced by the changes. Eze is not a left-winger and virtually every time he received the ball with a winger’s opportunity to go on the outside down the line, he came inside.

As soon as Rashford came on, England immediately looked balanced, and O’Reilly clearly has already developed a fledgling partnership with the Barcelona wide man that, with Foden also making up a triangle, caused havoc on Albania’s right flank.

The cross for the second goal was trademark Rashford, whose ability to play diagonal passes and thread balls into feet was never in doubt and has been restored to rude health by the move to Spain.

Rice also had a good game, but Dan Burn simply isn’t good enough at international level and almost cost us goals on several occasions with poor touches and sloppy passing. Henderson didn’t have much to do but made a couple of smart saves, so cemented his place as number two ahead of Nick Pope.

CanPeopleReallyBeThisStupid

England have to learn to deal with genius

Yes, Real Madrid have developed his ego and annoyingness, but he is a world-class footballer who could play in several positions.

For me, he is an 8 and far better an attacker than Rice, as we saw last night – a very good player who frequently plays in the 8 position. I’d have Foden at 10 behind Kane, Saka and Rashford, with Rice and Rogers alongside, and Stones advanced from centre-back.

England have to learn to deal with genius one day! Look what happened to Gazza, Scholes, Frank Worthington and others. Why do we have to bring mercurial players down to earth? So English… A World Cup-winning side needs two, like Charlton and Moore, and nine very good ones.

Northernstar

There's always ‘one’!

There's always “one”!

If Tuchel dropped him completely it would not be bad for the “team” … because that’s what football’s all about – teamwork!

I can see it now: England get to the quarters or maybe the semis, and Bellingham is sent off early in the first half for an over-temperamental challenge and big mouth, costing England the game as they have to play with 10 for 75 minutes in the scorching heat and humidity!

Blue3Lee

Football is a team sport

Football is a team sport. If a player thinks he’s above the team then there’s no room for him (or her). Simple. The best teams are always the most cohesive as a unit.

EagleEye

Solving the number 10 problem

Take him out of the team as there is no room for arrogant players in it.

It also helps to solve the present “problem” of who is the number 10 player.

WILKO

Commentary plays a part

Bellingham’s arrogance on and off the pitch is too often amplified by the sycophantic ITV commentary team, as shown tonight making out he had a “fantastic evening” when in fact he was mediocre for most of the game, with too many instances of poor passing and decision-making.

EricBlair2001

England played better without Bellingham

Tuchel never said Bellingham was repulsive – he explained very clearly that was the word his mother used, mistranslating “ugly” regarding the look on his face after losing the ball.

England played better without Bellingham and Foden. Bellingham wants it all to be about him, and Foden can’t adapt to playing in a different team or system.

JonR

