Thomas Tuchel’s England reign began on Friday with a solid, if unspectacular, 2-0 victory over Albania at Wembley.

Myles Lewis-Skelly marked his senior debut with a goal, while Harry Kane extended his record tally to 70. However, the performance felt somewhat familiar — controlled possession, slow build-up, and a lack of dynamic width, echoing Gareth Southgate’s era.

Tuchel has been clear about his vision: he wants more intensity and a sharper attacking edge. But did his attacking, high-intensity approach deliver?

A recent Ask Me Anything session with Independent readers delved into this key question, as well as others surrounding the squad: who fills the remaining spots, how Tuchel’s tactics are evolving, and whether stars like Foden truly fit his system.

Here are 13 questions from the Q&A, along with my answers in full:

Q: Who are the frontrunners for the remaining four squad spots?

Danny

A: My gut is: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold (due to his playmaking), Guehi, Maguire (although let's see Stones with fitness) and Lewis-Skelly Rice and eventually Wharton (due to his different technical abilities, although Tuchel likes Jones a lot).

Then Saka, Bellingham, Palmer. Kane.

I think that's how it will eventually go – with maybe the most doubt over right-back. I think Alexander-Arnold going to Madrid is going to change a lot!

Q: Why aren't Rice, Bellingham, and Foden in as our midfield trio?

Terry

A: Tuchel did float this on Sunday! He went through numerous formations he has thought about with us. And one was indeed Rice just underpinning a very attacking midfield. That is where you could see Foden, but I wonder whether Tuchel will lean towards Palmer over Foden in that area.

Q: Why hasn't Dan Burn been called up before?

Peter

A: Tuchel seemed to sort of hint that it was almost just perception. He was genuinely surprised he hasn't been called up before. I think there are admittedly fair questions over whether Burn can adapt to the elite level of tournaments, but that itself is undercut by the paucity of options in that area.

Q: Does Tuchel’s intense playing style suit English players?

Pudsey68

A: English players are generally of such a level that they're all performing at the top end of the Premier League, and are important to their teams. I think there are two other issues with the style mind. One is balance, and players missing in certain areas. A defence that needs more protection because it doesn't have top-class centre-halves immediately saps some of that pressing energy. There's then whether that style is even as conducive to international football. As we saw with Albania on Friday, a lot of teams just don't play that way. It can suddenly negate some strengths. And what of playing that style over potentially eight games in a relatively intense period in a balmy American summer? That could be difficult.

Q: What happens when Lewis Hall returns?

Grey Eye Magpie

A: The indications are that Tuchel has been more impressed with Lewis-Skelly than any other player, in terms of what he knew beforehand to now. He was effusive about him after the Albania game, more than about any other player. It is not just that he is left-back, but also how his running and tactical awareness brings pace on the left and also a midfield option in how he can sit in. I think the energy is all the more important given that Tuchel is likely to play two number-10s – probably Bellingham and Palmer – with Saka on the right. Lewis-Skelly offers that width. Have to say, as good as Lewis Hall is, I think Lewis-Skelly will quickly be a fixture at left-back.

Q: Will history favour Sir Gareth if Tuchel fails?

justfrank

A: This is an interesting because, as a member of the pack who covered Southgate a lot and interviewed him every international break, we often got criticism for not being critical enough! I actually think most of the harshest scrutiny came from that new sort of former player podcast ecosystem. For me, Southgate's place in history is secure. You only have to look at the before and after from 2018. And while people will say the squad was of such a high level they should be winning, I don't think that was especially true in 2018. Southgate was crucial to finally improving that record and offering respectable tournament performance while changing the culture around the team. That is huge. I think that opinion can co-exist with the idea that he was maybe missing something to get England over the line.

Q: Are England World Cup contenders?

Jimmy

A: For me, yes. They're top three right now, without doubt. I would have Spain number one given the nature of that Euro 2024 win but England's issue there wasn't the lack of quality. They are up with any team in the world. The challenge for Tuchel is that final detail. And, really, as with Southgate for 2024 and even 2022, that's the only time we'll know – when it gets to those latter stages. It's a long build-up!

Q: Was Henderson’s recall justified?

Jimmy

A: In terms of pure football, it doesn't make sense. But when you speak to people around the camp, they are effusive this is huge. There's an argument he was exactly what was missing in Euro 2024 as regards the chemistry of the team. Young players have been so impressed with how he speaks to them, the way he sets standards, the demands he puts on them. You could rightly say this is more about being a coach than a player, but that is what it could well evolve into!

Q: Can Tuchel handle international duties?

SimonL

A: I think that is a very fair question, especially when we are talking about a manager who has only been a club coach so far. It's quite an adjustment and he might find by the time he gets to the real business that he hasn't done everything he wanted. He will have got advice on a lot of that, of course, and a lot of the preparation now is about putting ideas in place. It's about a bedrock really. But as to whether he can adapt to a tournament, that is the great question! Tuchel is an intense figure himself, and another issue might be how players handle him over seven weeks of a summer.

Q: Is Bellingham too egotistical for this team?

Jase

A: This was another issue that came up in our briefings with Tuchel and the squad over the last few days. Rice actually referenced body language and he felt people can take it the wrong way. Tuchel generally seems to think the squad should be a bit harder on each other, because this is the line now. He was a bit shocked about how his comments on Rashford and Foden on Friday were taken as 'criticism' since he felt he was just speaking matter of fact. It would feel like Bellingham's approach fits into that, although there are constant murmurs that Henderson has in part been brought back to keep some egos in check, and set the right approach. I think Tuchel's bluntness is something people are going to have to get used to, though, and marks one of the biggest shifts from Southgate.

Q: Thoughts on Friday's selection? And what changes on Monday?

MattAllenby

A: The performance was not electric but I think that was due to the fact there were only a few days' preparation, how defensive Albania were and also Tuchel's line-up – as you reference. Tuchel admitted to us on Sunday he went a touch more pragmatic just because it was his first game. The wonder now is whether this will always be the instinct he gives into (as we saw at Chelsea a bit) or it's just temporary. He did also speak about how he has plans for a team with just Rice at the base of midfield and five attackers ahead of him! Let's see if he delivers on that. Otherwise, I think the formation stays the same for Latvia but Rogers comes in for Foden and Guehi for Burn.

Q: Why is Rashford in the squad if Tuchel is criticising him?

Greg

A: Tuchel himself doesn't see his remarks as criticism! He thinks it's just matter-of-fact assessment, and it's something people are going to have to get used to. He's very different to Gareth in that sense. For Tuchel's part, too, he wasn't just criticising the players. He was criticising the team structure that didn't get the ball to them. It's one of many threads and narrative strands that have already developed around his tenure.

Q: Will Foden drop down the pecking order because he just doesn’t suit the team, like Hoddle before him?

Wolves1997

A: There feels a real possibility for that. Hoddle felt quite a singular example at that point in English history. Foden has more been part of a generation where the tactical demands have indicated that has actually been asked of a few players. Look at the debate over his club teammate, Grealish. My personal view is that, although Foden is clearly superb, his entire career has basically been in Guardiola's system, which amplifies his qualities. He then goes from that to short spells with England in different roles, so it's not a massive surprise he doesn't deliver in the same way. Tuchel said on Sunday it's about 'feel' and Foden just tactically not as comfortable as he is with City. That is something that can change, but just requires time. Another personal opinion is that Tuchel ends up going with Palmer, Bellingham and Saka as that front three behind Kane.

These questions and answers were part of an ‘Ask Me Anything’ hosted by Miguel Delaney at 1pm GMT on Monday 24 March. Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.