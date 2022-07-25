Jump to content
Lauren Hemp v Kosovare Asllani – the stars who could decide England-Sweden semi

England and Sweden meet on Tuesday for a place in the Euro 2022 final.

Tom White
Monday 25 July 2022 14:32
Kosovare Asllani, left, and Lauren Hemp go head to head on Tuesday (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)
Kosovare Asllani, left, and Lauren Hemp go head to head on Tuesday (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)

England take on Sweden in a Euro 2022 semi-final featuring a wealth of attacking talent on both teams.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how rival wingers Lauren Hemp and Kosovare Asllani could help decide the first place in Sunday’s final.

Euro 2022 Head to Head (1)-01

Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp, left, celebrates her goal against Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Position: ForwardAge: 21Height: 5ft 4inCaps: 26Tournament goals: OneTournament attempts: 11Tournament assists: OneDebut: 2019Club: Manchester City

The Manchester City winger has been a key part of England’s success under Sarina Wiegman and has already contributed in this tournament with a goal and an assist in the 8-0 group-stage rout of Norway. Goals have occasionally been hard to come by but since finally breaking her international duck in style with four in November’s 20-0 win over Latvia, she has eight in her last 13 caps. She was below her best for much of the quarter-final against Spain but after surviving Wiegman’s wave of substitutions, she forced her way into the game and her decoy run opened the path for Georgia Stanway’s stunning winner. Her set-piece delivery could also have a part to play.

Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani’s skill on the ball has caused problems for opponents all tournament (Tim Goode/PA)
Position: ForwardAge: 32Height: 5ft 5inCaps: 165Tournament goals: OneTournament attempts: 13Tournament assists: OneDebut: 2008Club: AC Milan

The new AC Milan signing’s experience is in contrast to Hemp’s youth but their impact has been similar. Captain Asllani’s only goal of the tournament so far came via a penalty against Portugal but she had assists in all three group games to jointly lead the tournament standings in that category. She scored against England in the 2019 World Cup third-place play-off and her ability with the ball at her feet could create a selection headache for Wiegman given the way left-back Rachel Daly was tormented by Spain substitute Athenea Del Castillo in the quarter-final. Like Hemp, Asllani is also a key set-piece taker for a team who thrive on such situations.

