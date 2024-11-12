Taylor Harwood-Bellis: Lee Carsley said I would get call-up if playing well

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is delighted Lee Carsley “stuck to his word” and handed England Under-21s’ European Championship winning captain a first senior call-up in his final camp in charge.

The 22-year-old skippered the Young Lions to continental glory in Georgia last year and is now a Premier League regular having made his move to Southampton permanent.

Harwood-Bellis’ performances for struggling Saints coupled with injuries to Harry Maguire and John Stones saw the centre-back selected for England’s final fixtures before Carsley returns to his Under-21s post.

“It means a lot, it’s such a proud moment,” he said ahead of the Nations League double-header against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

“It’s something that I think highly of, playing for my country. Even in the younger age groups, I really took pride in playing for the Under-21s and the younger age groups down to the Under-15s.

“Being called up for the first team, I knew it would be a tough ask with the quality in the squad.

“But he (Carsley) always said if you are playing well at the top level and doing the best you can there will be a highly likely chance that you get called up and he stuck to his word, so I’m really happy.”

Harwood-Bellis was with the Under-21s for the first two camps of this season and is among eight members in the England squad that won last summer’s European Championship.

“I know the boys on a good level,” he said.

“The lads that played in the Euros, I spent a lot of time with them. They make it a little bit easier on a personal level but everyone has been really welcoming and once you get on the pitch it is all fine.”

Put to him he was one of only a few people to lift a trophy as an England captain, Harwood-Bellis said: “There are some exciting England players coming through. We obviously need help from the experienced England players.

“They will help but we have a lot of energy and the experience of the Under-21s was incredible and it is something we will try and help with. The seniors will be helping us more than we are helping them.”

Harwood-Bellis is dreaming of making his debut against the Republic on Sunday or the key trip to Greece three days earlier.

England must win in Athens to keep their hopes of automatic promotion back to the Nations League top tier alive, otherwise Thomas Tuchel’s first camp in charge will involve play-off fixtures.

The German takes charge at the start of 2025 and has 18 months to turn the Euro 2024 runners-up into World Cup winners, with the players desperate to impress as he watches from afar.

“I think it will be a big motivation for all the lads that there is a new manager coming in and wanting to keep your spot,” Harwood-Bellis said.

“I’m here for this camp. It’s going to be a tough ask to stay in this role in the senior squad. That will be what the young lads are going to be pushing for, to try and keep your spot.

“It’s going to be difficult because the quality and experience from some of the lads who aren’t here is massive so it would be difficult but something to focus on week-in week-out at Southampton and if I get minutes here.”