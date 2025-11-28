Sarina Wiegman to ‘experiment’ with England line-up in upcoming friendlies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman says she will use the upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana to “experiment” with her side as she switches focus to the Women’s World Cup in two years’ time.

The Lionesses face China in the first of their friendlies at Wembley Stadium on Saturday before they travel to St Mary’s in Southampton to play Ghana on Tuesday.

It is the second set of friendlies that Wiegman’s side will play after they were beaten by Brazil before going on to earn a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia in Derby.

The England boss said the friendlies will give “opportunities to players to show themselves” and make their case for a regular berth in the squad.

She said: “We want to experiment a little bit and see players, try out things and that's exactly what we are doing tomorrow.

“We want to play countries from different continents because they challenge us in different ways. We know China are disciplined and have good structure.

“It's a natural thing with retirements and injuries. We can see where they are at and we have players in the squad that are already competing for a starting position and more minutes.

“It's good to give opportunities and I think players are getting those opportunities because they deserve it with good performances.”

On Friday the UK submitted a joint bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2035, which includes 22 proposed stadiums.

Wiegman said it is “really exciting” to think about the future of women’s football in the UK and the impact a potential World Cup on home soil could have.

open image in gallery Keira Walsh is set to deputise for Leah Williamson as captain ( Getty Images )

“It is really exciting,” she said. “I would have never dreamed we would be here where we are now. But we have a long way to go.

“This opportunity in 10 years' time and what it will bring and boost will be exciting.

“It's not done yet but it is exciting to see what it would look like. The women's game is growing and we want to keep pushing.”

Keira Walsh is likely to lead the side out at Wembley as captain in place of the injured Leah Williamson, which she said will be “really special” for her.

She said: “Lea is England captain and she does an incredible job at that. The competitions we have won, she has been monumental in those moments for us.

“I could never step into Leah's shoes in that sense but I think it is really special and for my family as well, to captain your country - there is not many better moments in football than that.

“I've been getting a lot of stick from the girls in this camp, they’ve been calling me skipper all the time. Captains do tend to be a bit older. It's a nice moment to be captain but doesn’t change me as a person or how I play. It’s nice to have a bit more responsibility.”

PA