In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory

Fans gathered to see the victorious Lionesses at Trafalgar Square in London on Monday.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 August 2022 14:37
England celebrate with fans in the centre of London (Beresford Hodge/PA)
England celebrate with fans in the centre of London (Beresford Hodge/PA)
(PA Wire)

England wrote their names in the record books on Sunday after winning the European Championship for the first time with victory over Germany in the final.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Sarina Weigman’s Lionesses at a sold-out Wembley to spark wild celebrations that continued on Monday at Trafalgar Square in London.

Here the PA news agency takes a look in pictures at how the England squad toasted victory with fans.

Katie Thomas from Dartford was one of the fans who made their way to the centre of London to celebrate England’s remarkable Euro 2022 success (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
Fans started queuing early for a celebration to commemorate England’s historic win (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scores of England fans continued to gather in the heart of London (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
While that was taking place, the players, including Millie Bright, were preparing to leave The Lensbury hotel in Teddington to travel to the centre of London to join the party (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)
England captain Leah Williamson made sure the Euro 2022 trophy did not get left behind (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)
England head coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back Euros following her success in 2017 with the Netherlands, waves to onlookers (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)
England match-winner Chloe Kelly the morning after becoming a national superstar (Beresford Hodge/PA)
(PA Wire)
The crowds in London were growing larger and larger as they awaited the Lionesses (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
Keeping an eye out for the England team coach in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Not the Lionesses, but fans would not have to wait much longer to see the Euro 2022 champions (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke to the waiting England fans (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
The England players arrived and the party could begin (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)
Rachel Daly took the mic…(Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)
…and led a rendition of Sweet Caroline on stage (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
The England fans were lapping it up (Beresford Hodge/PA)
(PA Wire)
National treasures. Ellen White (centre) showed off the new addition to England’s trophy collection (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hat-trick hero? England goalscorer Ella Toone also ensured the Euro 2022 trophy was not left out (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
The final image in this gallery goes to England’s victorious captain Leah Williamson and head coach Sarina Wiegman (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

