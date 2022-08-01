In pictures: England celebrate historic Euro 2022 victory
Fans gathered to see the victorious Lionesses at Trafalgar Square in London on Monday.
England wrote their names in the record books on Sunday after winning the European Championship for the first time with victory over Germany in the final.
Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Sarina Weigman’s Lionesses at a sold-out Wembley to spark wild celebrations that continued on Monday at Trafalgar Square in London.
Here the PA news agency takes a look in pictures at how the England squad toasted victory with fans.
