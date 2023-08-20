World Cup final in pictures: England fall to agonising defeat against Spain
The Lionesses were beaten 1-0 as Spain edged a battle of first-time finalists.
Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 20 August 2023 14:38
England fell short of a first World Cup title after they were defeated 1-0 by Spain in Sydney.
Olga Carmona’s strike in the first half was the difference between the two sides while England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as the Lionesses fell at the final hurdle.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the day.