World Cup final in pictures: England fall to agonising defeat against Spain

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England fell short of a first World Cup title after they were defeated 1-0 by Spain in Sydney.

Olga Carmona’s strike in the first half was the difference between the two sides while England goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as the Lionesses fell at the final hurdle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the day.