Watch from outside BVB Stadion Dortmund as fans arrive for the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands on Wednesday 10 July.

Gareth Southgate says his players are ready to make history, having overcome external noise, the weight of expectation and a fear of failure to reach the last four of another major tournament.

After topping their group in unconvincing fashion, the Euro 2020 runners-up needed a stunning Jude Bellingham strike to save their blushes against Slovakia before beating Switzerland on penalties.

England are now preparing for a third semi-final in four major tournaments, with the Netherlands standing between them and a second successive Euros final.

Ronald Koeman is the manager hoping to break English hearts, and the Dutch beat Turkey and Romania in their previous two knockout matches to reach the last four.

The winner of Wednesday’s clash will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, after Luis de la Fuente’s side beat France 2-1 in the other semi-final.