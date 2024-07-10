Live: England and Netherlands supporters gather to watch Euro 2024 semi-final

Support truly

Watch live as England and Netherlands supporters gather in fanzones to watch Wednesday night’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

Viewing areas have been set up in London and the Dutch city of Breda as the two teams battle it out for a place in the final.

The winner of this match will face Spain in Berlin on Sunday 14 July after Luis de la Fuente’s side beat France 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Gareth Southgate has said his England players are ready to make history, having overcome external noise, the weight of expectation and a fear of failure to reach the last four of another European Championship.

After topping their group in unconvincing fashion, the Euro 2020 runners-up needed a stunning Jude Bellingham strike to save their blushes against Slovakia before beating Switzerland on penalties.

England are now preparing for a third semi-final in four major tournaments, with the Netherlands standing between them and a second successive Euros final.