England will travel to North Macedonia on Friday to compete in a World Cup qualifier but they will be without two stars.

Beth England and Niamh Charles both had to withdraw from camp after testing positive for Covid. Both may be able to return for their other qualifier against Northern Ireland on Tuesday but it is a frustration for England as the Chelsea star had just returned to the fold.

She hasn’t been involved with England since November but she initially came into the latest squad to fill in for club teammate Fran Kirby. The forward is being rested by Chelsea and so will not take part in the qualifiers.

Manager Sarina Wiegman will now have ample opportunity for her to test her squad depth.

But who could be selected and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 8 April at the Toshe Proeski Arena.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV4 and fans can also stream the game on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Beth England and Niamh Charles, both Chelsea players, have had to withdraw from the squad after testing positive for Covid.

Steph Houghton is out with injury and Fran Kirby is being rested by Chelsea so she won’t be involved. In good news, England now have a confirmed captain as Leah Williamson has been named the skipper ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze; Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Williamson, Stanway; Hemp, Toone, Mead, Russo.

Prediction

It is set to be another heavy victory with the Lionesses back to some of their best form after winning the Arnold Clark Cup. North Macedonia are 132nd in the world and so a good result for them would be to keep England from scoring for as long as possible or an onslaught could be on the cards. England 10-0 North Macedonia.