Tuchel demands more and pressure on Foden – England-Latvia talking points

England continue their quest for World Cup qualification when they take on Latvia at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the Group K clash.

Tuchel wants more

England won their first match under Thomas Tuchel when they beat Albania in comfortable but unspectacular style on Friday and Tuchel was left wanting more.

He promised a high-octane Premier League style but there were familiar difficulties in breaking down a team with 11 men behind the ball.

The German will expect his side to move the ball quicker and be more aggressive as they begin to get used to his demands.

He said: “We will understand better now, I will understand the players better, so where do they feel confident? Where do we struggle? Why is it for us hard to find more runs and to find more aggressive movements into the very last third?”

How to solve a problem like Phil?

Phil Foden came under the spotlight for his performance against Albania as he was ineffective out on the right.

Pundit Roy Keane suggested Foden will be lucky to keep the shirt as the 24-year-old continually struggles to find the level he reaches with club Manchester City at international level.

Tuchel wants Foden to be more direct, saying: “We will encourage him to do what he does best – to go at defenders, to go into dribbles.

“We played him from the from the right wing. I think both of our wingers who started were not as impactful as they normally can be, as they are normally in club football.”

Rotation policy

Tuchel is ready to rotate against Latvia as the new England boss looks to juggle tired legs and make the most of his limited opportunities with the players.

The German could make a host of changes across the pitch as he explores combinations and options.

The attacking areas are likely to be rotated, with Foden and Marcus Rashford’s place in danger after under-whelming performances against Albania, with Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers among those waiting for their chance.

Tighten grip on qualification

It may only be the second of eight qualifying games but victory would put England in a dominant position in Group K.

Serbia are England’s main threat but they are in Nations League action during this international window so Tuchel’s side can get a big head start.

Two wins from two would put England in a strong position going into June’s qualifier against Andorra before September’s crunch game in Belgrade.

First meeting with Latvia

This is England’s first ever meeting with Latvia, who are ranked 140th in the world.

They also got their Group K campaign off to a winning start as they edged past minnows Andorra 1-0 but they are not expected to be in contention to qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Defender Daniels Balodis is perhaps the most recognisable name in their squad, at least north of the border, as he plays for Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

England are unbeaten in their last 32 World Cup qualifiers, which is the longest run of any European nation and it would be a big surprise if that run ended against the Baltic nation.