Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10

Continued his strong start to this tournament. First-half save from Holes was harder than it looked. As Southgate said recently, he has rarely let England down.

Kyle Walker - 6 out of 10

Not as daring as Shaw on the opposite flank but showing a greater defensive steel to his game and his experience is valuable.

John Stones - 6 out of 10

Assured performance, with no errors or lapses in concentration. Appeared to benefit from playing alongside Maguire again.

Harry Maguire - 8 out of 10

First start of any kind since early May and showed his value on the ball as well as off it, slipping Kane through for a chance in the first half.

Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10

Cute ball over the top to find Sterling for the chance which hit the post. More adventurous than against Scotland, which added variation to England’s attack.

Kalvin Phillips - 6 out of 10

Combined well with Saka down the right in the build-up to Sterling’s goal. The deepest member of England’s midfield following Rice’s withdrawal and dropped into the backline well.

Declan Rice - 6 out of 10

Stuck a strong foot in on occasion but did not always have a hold of the battle for possession in midfield. Replaced at half time by Jordan Henderson.

Bukayo Saka - 8 out of 10

The big winner in terms of a future starting spot. Direct running started the move for the goal but his movement and close control were the most eye-catching aspect of England’s display.

Raheem Sterling - 7 out of 10

The third Manchester City player to hit the post early in as many games but did not let that faze him. Smart anticipation of Grealish’s deflected cross to finish.

Jack Grealish - 7 out of 10

Handed a start to satisfy the demand for his selection and delivered with an assist. Started brightly in the inside-left position but influence waned as the match wore on.

Harry Kane - 6 out of 10

Still waiting for a goal but better than his last two run-outs. Czech pressing allowed him to more easily pick passes when dropping deeper.