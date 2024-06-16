England vs Serbia player ratings as Marc Guehi and Jude Bellingham shine in nervy win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England got their Euro 2024 campaign up and running with an opening win win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Jude Bellingham’s powerful header put Gareth Southgate’s side into an early advantage during a first half that they largely controlled, and while a second-half wobble gave their opponents hope, England held firm defensively to secure a valuable three points in Group C.

Midfielder Bellingham was one of England’s best throughout, utilised from a deeper role alongside Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold as Southgate seeks to maximise the considerable attacking talent in his squad.

But which other players stood out in the win? Here’s how the England players rated in Gelsenkirchen:

Jordan Pickford: 6 One acrobatic tip over the bar nine minutes from time was vital on an otherwise quiet night. Almost got himself in a muddle after Aleksandar Mitrovic and Kieran Trippier had tangled.

Jordan Pickford produced one excellent save ( Getty Images )

Kyle Walker: 7 Neat pass in build-up to goal. Unfortunate that another first-half surge did not result in a far post tap-in from a team mate.

John Stones: 6 Few notable moments, but tidy as ever and seemingly fully fit.

Marc Guehi: 8 Very assured on major tournament debut. Responded well to physical and aerial challenge provided by Mitrovic.

Kieran Trippier: 6 A square peg in a round hole, which impacted his side’s ability to access the left. Solid enough, though.

Kieran Trippier was solid at left-back ( The FA via Getty Images )

Declan Rice: 7 Settled in possession at the base of England’s midfield three and cleaned up promptly when required.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 A couple of loose early moments but offers intriguing dimension in midfield. A decent start in a role he will hope to refine over next few weeks.

Bukayo Saka: 7 Good persistence to force in cross for Bellingham opener and gave Serbia’s left side a torrid time before the interval.

Jude Bellingham: 8 Beautifully-timed surge to power home deflected Saka delivery. Set the tempo for much of the encounter and appears set to be the featured man for his country at this tournament.

Jude Bellingham headed home the winner ( Getty Images )

Phil Foden: 5 England tended to skew right, leaving Foden often an onlooker in their build-up play. Can Southgate get more out of him without a radical re-think?

Harry Kane: 6 Barely in the game in the first half with Serbia handling him well, and then denied brilliantly by Predrag Rajkovic when his chance finally came. May have to, and surely will, accept role on the periphery to continue to bring others in. One very useful defensive header, too, showing awareness.

Substitutes:

Conor Gallagher (for Alexander-Arnold, 69 mins.): 6 Came on with England wobbling a touch, and though he didn’t manage to steady the ship fully, his energy should see him continue to be a bench favourite.

Jarrod Bowen (for Saka, 76 mins.): 6 Perhaps a surprise to see Southgate turn to Bowen ahead of other options, but the West Ham winger so nearly created a second goal with his first touch.

Kobbie Mainoo (for Bellingham, 86 mins.): N/A On too late to receive rating.