England can all but secure their place at the Qatar World Cup next year with a victory over Poland tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s men will make it six wins from six if they return home with the three points, a result which would put them at least six points clear of their nearest challengers.

Poland have an absolutely dreadful record against England. They have not beaten them in any of their last 17 meetings, a run which stretches all the way back to 1973.

Robert Lewandowski will be looking to fire them to a famous win and keep their chances of World Cup qualification very much alive. But do they have enough to overcome the Euro 2020 runners-up?

Here is all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

Kick off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 8 September.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV from 7.15pm and you will also be able to watch the game online via the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the Poland game after picking up a minor injury. He has since returned to Manchester United as he looks for a swift recovery.

Dominic Calvert Lewin was forced to withdraw from the England squad as the Everton striker continues to recover from a broken toe sustained at the start of the Premier League season. Southgate had called the 24-year-old up, but he will no longer be involved after assessment.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden were also ruled out due to injury, while Ben White and Ben Chilwell lack match fitness after disrupted starts to their respective seasons.

The most notable omission from the squad is that of Mason Greenwood, who has made a superb start to the season with Manchester United. He misses out, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jesse Lingard are back in the England fold as they look to force their way into the starting line-up.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Bellingham; Mount, Kane, Sterling.

Odds

Poland: 17/4

Draw: 13/5

England: 4/6

Prediction

England are one of just two teams to have won all five of their World Cup Qualifying games so far (along with Denmark). However, this will almost certainly be their toughest game of the group as they look to all but secure their place in Qatar. Southgate’s side scrapped past Poland at Wembley back in March thanks to a late Harry Maguire header. And while this promises to be another stern test for the Euro 2020 runners-up, you imagine they have enough quality to get the job done. Poland 0-1 England.