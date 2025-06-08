Harvey Elliott loves Liverpool but doesn’t want to ‘waste years’ on sidelines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott admits he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces a crucial decision about where his future lies.

The 22-year-old was limited to just 18 appearances during the last Premier League season, starting only twice as Liverpool went on to win their 20th title.

Elliott was named in Lee Carsley’s under-21 squad for the European Championship in Slovakia where England get their campaign under way against Czech Republic on Thursday.

The boyhood Reds fan was left in tears during Liverpool’s on-pitch title celebrations, which may hint that he sees his future away from Anfield.

Asked whether he is considering leaving the club he loves, he replied: “It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season.

“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.

“Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it’s just about what’s best for my career.”

Elliott’s high point of the campaign came during Liverpool’s smash-and-grab 1-0 first-leg Champions League victory over Paris St Germain.

After facing a barrage of pressure at Parc Des Princes, Elliott climbed off the bench in the 86th minute and swept home the winner just 47 seconds later to put Liverpool in the driving seat.

Elliott thought that moment would ignite his season, so he was slightly disappointed to find his subsequent game time limited.

Asked if he expected he would get more minutes, he added: “I thought so. I thought PSG was kind of a high for me, especially with the Premier League game coming up a few days later.

“I thought it was an opportunity for me to get a start and showcase what I can do and just get a nice run out but the boss is the boss.

“He’s the man in charge. He’s the reason why we’ve won the league, because of his decisions. His decisions were not to start me, I can’t complain.”

Elliott was crowned a title winner as Liverpool finished a convincing 10 points in front of second-placed Arsenal.

Despite his Premier League medal, Elliott thinks it has been a difficult season for him personally after also suffering a fractured foot in September.

He said: “It’s been a bit different. The game time hasn’t been as much. It’s been a difficult season I would say. It’s been a season where, especially in the Premier League, we’ve dominated and coming into a team that’s doing so well.

“After my injury, I think it was always going to be hard but I’d hoped I would have got some more opportunities but football is football.”