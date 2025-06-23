Russo off to Villa! Alessia’s brother Giorgio is Love Island bombshell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Maya Le Tissier was “buzzing” to find out team-mate Alessia Russo’s brother has entered the Love Island villa.

Giorgio Russo has joined the ITV2 reality show, based in a Majorcan villa, as one of four new ‘bombshells’.

Alessia has begun preparations for the European Championship, with England taking on France in their first game on July 5, but Giorgio may not be able to see his sister in action as he begins his journey on the TV show.

The Lionesses have gathered at St George’s Park for their Euros camp and most of them found out the news on Monday morning.

Le Tissier admitted she does not watch the show but will tune in to see Alessia’s brother.

She said: “That’s the only question I’ve been asked so far! I walked into SGP (St George’s Park) this morning and Alessia just went like that (showed the phone about her brother heading into the villa).

“I was so shocked. I was so buzzing for Giorgio. He’s such a lovely guy and such a great family, so hopefully he does well out there and he enjoys himself.

“It’s cool. I haven’t watched it yet, but I’m going to watch it now.”

Giorgio was over in Portugal to cheer his sister on in the Champions League final as Arsenal beat Barcelona to lift the trophy but will not be present to do the same in Switzerland if he lasts long enough on the show.

Alessia’s Arsenal team-mate Beth Mead said all the players will be sitting together to watch the show.

Mead told Sky Sports: “I was excited for him. I love Giorgio, he’s a good boy and I’m looking forward to seeing what he gets up to in the villa.

“We’re all going to sit together tonight and watch the ‘bombshell’ bombshell, so excited for that one.”

Another Lionesses team-mate, Grace Clinton, joked about Giorgio missing the Euros.

She said: “I will be watching, I will definitely be watching that.

“We’re going to have it on in the meeting room tonight. I’m only joking. No, it’s exciting, it’s funny.

“I think Alessia finds it funny. He clearly won’t be coming to Switzerland I take it?”