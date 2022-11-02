England and Scotland to mark rivalry with anniversary match at Hampden Park
The two rivals will meet in September next year to commemorate their first encounter in 1872
England and Scotland will celebrate 150 years of football rivalry when they meet at Hampden Park next year.
The sides will go head-to-head in Glasgow in a 150th Anniversary Heritage Match on Tuesday 12 September, an event which will commemorate their first encounter at Hamilton Crescent in November 1872, recognised by Fifa as the inaugural international match.
England boss Gareth Southgate said: “Any meeting with Scotland is always special. I imagine though that this occasion will be even more memorable as it celebrates such a landmark moment.
“Of course, ourselves and Scotland are the oldest of rivals and passions are sure to be high at Hampden, but this milestone is much bigger than our two nations as it’s also an opportunity to celebrate 150 years of international football.
“As we have been fortunate enough to experience across the last two major tournaments and hopefully again this winter, the international game has a unique power to bring people together and we should all feel honoured to have the opportunity to reflect on that.”
