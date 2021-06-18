England

Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10

Important save from O’Donnell and made sure his defence kept their heads as Scotland grew into the game.

Reece James - 6 out of 10

In at right-back for Kyle Walker, presumably for his greater ability in possession, but found himself scrambling to cover Robertson’s runs more often than expected.

John Stones - 6 out of 10

Smacked a header against the post after jumping slightly too early to meet Mount’s cross. It was close but he probably should have scored.

Tyrone Mings - 6 out of 10

Solid enough but on borrowed time with the return of Harry Maguire, whose ability to carry the ball up the pitch will be welcomed with open arms.

Luke Shaw - 6 out of 10

A left-footed left-back, this time, and rotated well with Sterling and Mount in the early stages of the first and second halves.

Declan Rice - 5 out of 10

Does everything you want from a defensive midfield player, except his passing can be too conservative at times, especially with Phillips alongside him.

Kalvin Phillips - 5 out of 10

Starred against Croatia but struggled to have the same impact, despite more lung-busting runs into promising positions. Not as sharp in the press as on Sunday.

Mason Mount - 6 out of 10

Could and should have done better with an early chance at close range. At least tried to make things happen and refused to play safe.

Phil Foden - 6 out of 10

Moments of brilliance on the ball but targeted by Robertson and Tierney when Scotland attacked and struggled to combine his defensive duties with his efforts going forward.

Harry Kane - 4 out of 10

Another game that appeared to pass him by, bar one decent but missed opportunity. Fitness appears to be a concern but can England afford to rest him?

Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10

Started brightly, nutmegging McTominay to set up Mount’s chance, but decision-making and a reluctance to let go of the ball let him down.

Scotland

David Marshall - 6 out of 10

England’s wastefulness in front of goal meant he had little to do in the first half. Saved well from Mount at the start of the second.

Scott McTominay - 6 out of 10

Moved back to line up in defence and beaten too easily by Sterling early on. Recovered from that hairy moment to play his part in the rearguard action.

Grant Hanley - 9 out of 10

Led Scotland’s backline through some shaky moments to dominate in the air and turn away England’s tame attempts to create chances. Excellent late tackle on Rashford.

Kieran Tierney - 8 out of 10

Returned after missing the Czech defeat and worked in tandem with Robertson to torment England’s right-hand side while still keeping things tight at the back.

Stephen O’Donnell - 8 out of 10

A much-improved display from the defeat to the Czechs, often getting free down the right to cross. Forced a save out of Pickford with a fine volley.

Callum McGregor - 6 out of 10

The weakest of Scotland’s midfield three but did not let anyone down and recycled possession well to keep things ticking over when required.

Billy Gilmour - 8 out of 10

First international start and did not look out of place one bit, relishing the midfield battle with Chelsea colleague Mount.

John McGinn - 7 out of 10

Earned his customary yellow, this time for dissent, but kept his composure and led Scotland’s press against England’s long spells of possession.

Andy Robertson - 7 out of 10

Appeared to relish the opportunity to lead his country on such a stage. Important tackle on Foden at start of the second half to deny a tap-in.

Che Adams - 8 out of 10

Early shot blocked by Stones. Movement off-the-ball was excellent but a couple of key miscues on it, including his poor attempt to follow O’Donnell’s shot in on the rebound.

Lyndon Dykes - 6 out of 10

Wasteful against the Czech Republic and the same glut of chances did not fall his way this time. One threatening attempt was cleared off the line by James.