Outstanding midfield and proven winners – England’s final opponents Spain

England will face Spain in the final of Euro 2025 on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency analyses their opponents.

Style

Spain have shone throughout the tournament playing a rich brand of possession-based, fluid attacking football, very much in keeping with the country’s traditions. Coach Montse Tome has an enviable array of world-class players at her disposal and knows she can get on the front foot, confident of being able to dictate games.

Tournament form

The reigning world champions have lived up to their billing as favourites, producing some impressive performances en route to the final. Portugal were vanquished 5-0 and Belgium 6-2 in a strong statement of intent during the group stages and the 2-0 defeat of hosts Switzerland in the quarter-finals was a thoroughly professional display against stubborn opponents. They had to dig deep to see off Germany in extra time to reach the final.

History & pedigree

There is no doubting Spain’s pedigree, having won the World Cup in 2023 and the UEFA Nations League last year. They are a formidable outfit and this more than makes up for a lack of past success in the tournament. This is only the fifth time they have played at the Euros and their first appearance in the final.

Rivalry

Recent meetings have been fairly evenly matched, with England beating Spain 1-0 in the Nations League in February, but that result being reversed as Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 2-1 last month. Spain, of course, edged the most prestigious fixture of them all with a 1-0 triumph in the World Cup final two years ago.

Ones to watch

Spain have no shortage of talent and their midfield trio of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro is outstanding. Forward Esther Gonzalez has her eyes on the golden boot and defender Laia Aleixandri is available again after suspension.