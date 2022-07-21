Over nine million people watched England come from behind to beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses needed a brilliant extra-time goal from Georgia Stanway to progress to the last four after Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain had been cancelled out by Ella Toone in the 84th minute.

A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The high viewing figures highlight how Sarina Wiegman’s side have captured the interest of the nation as they aim to win a first major tournament on home soil.

Their semi-final against Sweden or Belgium takes place next Tuesday at Bramall Lane, again shown live on BBC One.

All looked lost for England in the closing stages before boss Wiegman threw caution to the wind with some bold changes in personnel and approach which included centre-back Millie Bright being deployed as a makeshift striker.

“The whole game was a test,” Wiegman told BBC Sport. “The level of this game was so high. I haven’t experienced that too much. We know Spain are a very good team especially in possession. We did pretty well too.

“Plan B was also (used for) a couple of minutes in and then we scored. Then we went back. I’m so proud of the team. Incredible.

“We scored quickly after doing that so we could go back into our normal shape. Incredible. You’re concerned otherwise [you] don’t change shape a little bit. Nice that it worked.

“A crazy day, especially today. I came with the team late, prepared, trying to stay calm yourself. I won’t forget this day.”