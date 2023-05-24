Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been called up to England’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine Premier League season, and could make an international debut after earning his first official call-up to the senior national side.

Eze was first named in a provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2020, but was forced to immediately withdraw due to injury.

Gareth Southgate has named a 25-player squad for the two fixtures, with Brighton defender Lewis Dunk and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings earning recalls.

Raheem Sterling, who has endured a difficult first season at Chelsea, is a high-profile absentee, though Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is included with Brentford counterpart Ivan Toney serving a suspension after breaking gambling rules.

There is also no place for Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope due to injury, with Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone - who won his three England caps in 2021 - the beneficiary and returning to Southgate’s group.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of three specialist right-backs in the 25-man party, the majority of which will assemble at England’s St. George’s Park training base on Monday 12 June.

The five Manchester City players named will join the squad at a later date due to their involvement in the Champions League final, while Declan Rice will also be delayed as he captains West Ham in the Europa Conference League final.

England travel to face Malta on 16 June before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

They currently top Group C after beating Italy and Ukraine in March.

England squad to face Matla and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson.